Man Utd eye summer swoop for Nottingham Forest ace as defender open to exit

Manchester United are lining up a potential summer move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo as plans accelerate to refresh their defence ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the market for a new central defender, with the Brazilian emerging as a leading option as Old Trafford chiefs look beyond the current campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Murillo is open to leaving Forest at the end of the season despite recently committing his future with a new long-term contract.

United are understood to be tracking the 23-year-old closely as they prepare for changes at the back, with Harry Maguire’s future uncertain.

Murillo has impressed with his pace, strength and composure on the ball since arriving in England, forming a strong partnership at the City Ground.

While settled off the pitch, the defender’s performances have caught the attention of Europe’s elite, and a summer switch could now be firmly on the cards.