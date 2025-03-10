Man Utd eyeing move for Blackburn star

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a summer move for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the highly-rated goalkeeper in recent months.

Aynsley Pears has featured in 35 league games for Blackburn this season, keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets.

United are considering signing Pears as a back-up goalkeeper for next season with current third choice option Tom Heaton expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.