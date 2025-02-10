Man Utd failed with £58m bid for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton target

Manchester United reportedly failed with a massive £58 million bid for Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez in January.

The Daily Express reports of the failed bid to land Fermin Lopez from Barcelona in the 2025 January transfer window.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Lopez is not interested in leaving Barcelona and sees his long-term future at the club.

Lopez has impressed for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists for head coach Hansi Flick’s team.

The youngster signed a new deal which will keep Fermin Lopez at Barcelona until the summer of 2029.

Reports have previously also linked the youngster with the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa.