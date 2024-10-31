Aston Villa, Man Utd, Newcastle and Everton target signing new Barcelona deal with massive €500m release clause

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez has signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants.

The new deal will keep Fermin Lopez at Barcelona until the summer of 2029.

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez
Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Lopez’s new long-term contract includes a release clause worth a whopping €500million and gives the Spanish midfielder a salary rise, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Reports back in June suggested that Aston Villa were considering making a €35 million bid for the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Lopez has previously also been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

