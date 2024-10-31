Aston Villa, Man Utd, Newcastle and Everton target signing new Barcelona deal with massive €500m release clause

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez has signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants.
The new deal will keep Fermin Lopez at Barcelona until the summer of 2029.
Lopez’s new long-term contract includes a release clause worth a whopping €500million and gives the Spanish midfielder a salary rise, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
Reports back in June suggested that Aston Villa were considering making a €35 million bid for the 21-year-old Spaniard.
Lopez has previously also been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Manchester United.