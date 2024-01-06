Man Utd forward target on verge of Spurs move

Tottenham are reportedly close to signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the season.

The former Chelsea star was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this week, but he now looks set to return to London.

Sky Germany reports that a loan deal is close to being agreed that will see Spurs cover the 27-year-old’s full salary until the end of the season.

Werner has made just eight appearances for Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season.

The forward’s current contract with Leipzig is set to expire in the summer of 2026.