Man Utd join Crystal Palace and Brighton in chase for Blackburn wonderkid

Manchester United are plotting a move for Blackburn Rovers’ teenage star Igor Tyjon, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has made a significant impact at youth level, impressing in under-18 and Premier League 2 games.

Igor Tyjon, who joined Blackburn from Rochdale A.F.C. last summer, has attracted attention from several top clubs. Alongside Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Brighton are also keen on the young talent.

Blackburn Rovers have a strong track record of developing young players, with recent departures like Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace for £18 million. United hopes to capitalize on this trend by securing Tyjon’s signature in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite the interest from major clubs, Tyjon remains undecided about his future and may consider staying at Blackburn to break into the first team. His decision will be closely watched as the summer transfer window approaches.