Man Utd join Newcastle in race for Chelsea wonderkid

Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring Chelsea’s midfield prodigy Yahya Idrissi.

The 16-year-old, who has already impressed with Chelsea’s Under-18s, is attracting significant attention from these Premier League giants.

Chelsea have initiated contract talks to secure Idrissi on his first professional deal, but the teenager’s future remains uncertain. Idrissi, who represents Morocco internationally, is also drawing interest from several foreign clubs.

Despite this, HITC reports that the main competition for Chelsea comes from domestic rivals. Both Manchester United and Newcastle are keen to strike a deal for the talented youngster.

Chelsea remains hopeful that Yahya Idrissi will commit to his future at Stamford Bridge.