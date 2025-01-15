Man Utd join race for Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs, Brighton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest target

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in 19-year-old Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas.

Manchester Evening News reports that ‘Manchester United are set to compete’ with their rivals for the young striker.

PAOK Saloniki striker Stefanos Tzimas. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Nurnberg from Greek side PAOK and Stefanos Tzimas has impressed for the German side.

The report suggested that Nurnberg are ready to activate a clause to sign him for €18 million, before then being ready to sell the forward at €25 million.

In a recent interview with German outlet BILD, Tzimas revealed he would be keen on a move to the Premier League: “I try to do my best every day and do my part to ensure a successful season. We’ll see what happens in the summer.

“I want to play in the Premier League at some point. But there is still a lot to do until then, and at the moment I am in the right place at the club for my personal development.”

Tzimas has also been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton in recent weeks.