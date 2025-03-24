Man Utd keen on £30m Newcastle and Arsenal target

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to be reunited with Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao this summer.

The Mirror reports that the United boss is keen to bring the highly-rated winger to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Trincao has contributed 24 goals for Sporting Lisbon this season, but his contract with the Portuguese side is set to expire at the end of next season.

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly prepared to sell if they get bids of around £30 million for Francisco Trincao this summer.

Barcelona have a buyback option as well as a 50% sell-on clause on Trincao, who left the club to join Sporting CP in the summer of 2023.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been strongly linked with the Portugal international forward, who have recently impressed in the Nations League for his country.