Man Utd keeping tabs on Aston Villa and Newcastle target with £68m release clause next summer

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze ahead of next summer.

Manchester Evening News reports that the 26-year-old is among the forwards that Manchester United are keeping tabs on ahead of next summer.

Eze has a contract that keeps him at Palace until 2027, but the deal includes a release clause of £68million that can be triggered next year.

United are looking to bring a new midfielder and defender, as well as a new winger next summer.

Eberechi Eze has already two goals in four appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

The winger was linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the recently closed 2024 summer transfer window.