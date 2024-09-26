Man Utd legend accuses Ten Hag of wasting money on summer signing

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has accused Erik ten Hag of wasting money on the summer signing of Matthijs de Ligt.

Scholes claims Matthijs de Ligt, who joined United in a £42.8 million deal from Bayern Munich, is no better than England international Harry Maguire.

De Ligt has impressed for Manchester United so far this season, scoring against Southampton, but was rested for the Europa League draw with FC Twente.

United legend Scholes commented on De Ligt during his visit on The Overlap, which many see as one of the best football podcasts, this week.

“Erik ten Hag couldn’t wait to get Matthijs de Ligt instead of Harry Maguire, he was just waiting for the opportunity,” Scholes said on The Overlap’s Fan Debate podcast.

“I’m not sure it’s that much of an upgrade – De Ligt played against Southampton, Maguire would have been fine against Southampton.

“He might be slightly better, but it’s not a massive improvement where you think, ‘Wow’. It’s like that with all the signings.”