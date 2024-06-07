Man Utd legend could be set for sensational return as Leicester City manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in line for a remarkable return to the Premier League as Leicester City’s potential new manager, according to The Sun.

The Foxes have initiated contact with the former Manchester United manager as they finalize their list of candidates to replace Enzo Maresca.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead the Championship winners and secure their status in the Premier League.

Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha holds Solskjaer in high regard, having considered him for the role last summer before choosing Maresca.

Since his departure from Manchester United in November 2021, Solskjaer has declined several managerial positions. Now, eager to return to club management, he recently missed out on the Besiktas job to Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Leicester’s interest in Solskjaer has intensified after Maurizio Sarri withdrew from consideration. Despite the potential for a points deduction due to PSR rule breaches, Solskjaer is determined to prove his mettle once again in the Premier League.