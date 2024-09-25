Man Utd legend hails Eriksen impact

Paul Scholes believes Christian Eriksen has improved Manchester United’s midfield, following his return.

Christian Eriksen has started each of Manchester United’s last three matches and scored twice in the Carabao Cup tie with Barnsley last Tuesday.

The Dane also impressed in United’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United legend Scholes commented on Eriksen during his visit on The Overlap, which many see as one of the best football podcasts, this week.

“United have got a little bit better since Christian Eriksen has come into the team,” Scholes said on The Overlap’s Fan Debate podcast.

“In those first two or three games he didn’t play, and they were all over the place. Eriksen brings that little bit of control, but probably can’t play a full 90 minutes and every week.”