Man Utd legend urges Rashford to leave

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has urged Marcus Rashford to leave the club to save his career.

Butt still believes Marcus Rashford could be one of the best players in the world, despite his struggles last season and so far this season.

When asked what is going on with Rashford at Manchester United, Nicky Butt told TalkSPORT: “I don’t know and it’s actually sad watching that because I’ve known Marcus since he was probably eight and nine at Man United coming through and he’s always been the one that you hold hope for.

“I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he’s still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world.

“He’s just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you’re always saying he’s just going to do it, he’s going to do it but it’s looking like maybe it’s time for a change for him.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there’s a lot of talent within that man and he’s a top, top footballer.

“But it’s just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn’t care, I can tell you now he does care, he’s a proper lad but he’s just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren’t on him all the time.

“He’s the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it’s not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”