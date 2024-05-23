Man Utd lining up £21m bid for Newcastle and Chelsea target

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a substantial bid for Boca Juniors’ young defender, Aaron Anselmino.

The Red Devils are ready to offer £21 million for the 19-year-old, whom they have been monitoring since early 2024, according to Planeta Boca Juniors.

Aaron Anselmino, known for his exceptional speed and defensive skills, recently signed a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028, increasing his market value.

United sees the Argentine as a potential key player to bolster their defensive depth, offering him a chance to quickly integrate into the first team.

Chelsea and Newcastle have also shown interest in Anselmino, highlighting his growing reputation.

Despite the challenges of moving directly to the Premier League, United believes Anselmino has the talent to succeed, especially with support from fellow Argentines like Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho at the club.