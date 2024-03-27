Exclusive: Newcastle join chase for Man Utd target

Newcastle United are considering making a move for Boca Juniors youngster Aaron Anselmino in the summer.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the 18-year-old, but Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Aaron Anselmino has a £18.5million release clause in his contract with the Argentine side and is expected to leave this summer after having caught the eye of multiple clubs across Europe, including AC Milan.

The young defender made his debut for Boca Juniors last year and has featured just seven times for the Argentine giants.

Newcastle United could be prepared to loan the youngster back to Boca Juniors for the coming season, if they can seal a deal for him this summer.