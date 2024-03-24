Man Utd to trigger release clause of Argentine wonderkid

Manchester United are poised to make Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino their first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, targeting the Argentine defender to rejuvenate their backline.

With the club’s defensive veterans aging, the 18-year-old Anselmino has caught the eye of the Red Devils, who see him as a vital part of their youth-focused strategy.

Manchester United, eager to integrate more Argentine talent alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez, plans to activate Anselmino’s £17.2 million release clause.

Argentine outlet TyC Sports reports that the plan includes a subsequent loan, potentially to OGC Nice, to further his development.

Having debuted for Boca Juniors last year and already hailed as a defensive stalwart, Aaron Anselmino is on the verge of stepping onto the international stage, with United aiming to outpace AC Milan in securing his services.