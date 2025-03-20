Man Utd lining up €48m move for Newcastle and Aston Villa target

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund.

German outlet Bild reports that United are keen on signing Nmecha this summer and are prepared to pay €48 million for the midfielder.

The 24-year-old former Manchester City midfielder has impressed for Dortmund and recently made his full Germany international debut.

Manchester United face competition as reports have previously suggested that Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been strongly linked with the midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund will be forced to offload players this summer, as the Bundesliga outfit seems certain to miss out on Champions League next season.

Nmecha left Manchester City for Wolfsburg in 2021, before moving to Dortmund two years later.