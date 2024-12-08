Man Utd and Newcastle ahead of Aston Villa in race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly among the favorites to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The 24-year-old former Manchester City midfielder has impressed for Dortmund and recently made his full Germany international debut.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. Photo by Shutterstock.

CaughtOffside reports that Felix Nmecha has been watched by both Manchester United and Newcastle United recently.

But the report states that there are also interest from ‘Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs’, but Manchester United and Newcastle United looks like the most likely potential destinations.

Dortmund are reported to be willing to sell the midfielder if they receive an offer of around €40-45 million.