Man Utd lining up January move for PSG star

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that Randal Kolo Muani could be set for a loan move to Manchester United as new manager Ruben Amorim believes he would be a perfect fit in his system.

France international and Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani. Photo by Shutterstock.

Amorim, who will lead his side for the first time on Sunday against Ipswich, will implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford.

Kolo Muani joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £77million deal in the summer of 2023, but is currently behind in the pecking order at the club.

The France international have started just two of PSG’s games in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Kolo Muani’s current contract at PSG expires in 2028.