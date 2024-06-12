Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target open to Premier League move

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has expressed his contentment with the Europa League champions, but he has also revealed a fascination with the Premier League.

The Brazilian has played a pivotal role in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad this season, contributing significantly to their 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League Final.

“I am very happy at Atalanta. I just won a great title, I am very well-integrated,” Ederson told Spanish newspaper Diario AS.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Photo by Shutterstock.

“My future is something that doesn’t worry me. What worries me right now is doing well here with the Brazilian team, leaving a positive impression because it is my first call-up.

“Making sure everyone knows me here just like everyone knows me in Italy. I am very focused, very happy, trying to make the most of this moment with the national team.”

Ederson has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United. Reports have also suggested that Tottenham could be interested in Ederson.

When asked about his future, Ederson said: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”