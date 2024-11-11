Man Utd make enquiry for Chelsea star

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

French outlet L’Equipe reports of the interest in the 26-year-old French forward ahead of the January transfer window.

Christopher Nkunku reportedly ‘considers his future’ at Chelsea, due to a lack of regular first-team football under manager Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The striker is currently Chelsea’s top goalscorer and Manchester United are plotting a January move to sign the striker in order to bolster their squad in connection with the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Nkunku joined the Blues from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for £52 million, but has struggled with injuries since joining the club.