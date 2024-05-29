Man Utd plot cut-price £40m move for England star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £40 million bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

United are aiming to make the England star the first signing under new chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to The Sun.

Branthwaite, a top young defender, is seen as a key player who can help transform United’s fortunes on the field.

Everton’s dire financial situation could force them to sell the 21-year-old at a reduced price. The Toffees’ £500 million takeover bid by 777 Partners is expected to collapse, leaving them in desperate need of cash to stay afloat.

Originally valued at £80 million, Jarrad Branthwaite could now be sold for half that amount.

Manchester United are eager to strengthen their defense in the 2024 summer transfer window, with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans likely to depart and Harry Maguire attracting interest from West Ham.

Everton may have no choice but to accept the reduced offer, making Branthwaite a key target for the Red Devils this summer.