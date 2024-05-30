Man Utd ponder £25m swoop for Chelsea star

Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah to address their defensive issues.

Injuries have plagued Erik ten Hag’s squad, and Raphael Varane’s departure has further weakened their central defense.

The Independent reports that Chelsea are open to selling Trevoh Chalobah to meet profit and sustainability rules by June 30.

The club seeks around £25 million for the 24-year-old, who fits United’s new strategy of targeting younger players with potential for growth.

United’s new Ineos-led football leadership aims to improve player trading after past missteps led to a bloated squad with high wages.

They plan to follow the approach of high-performing clubs, focusing on players under 25 who can adapt to modern pressing demands. Although Chalobah turns 25 in July, he still aligns with United’s revamped recruitment strategy and could bolster their defensive options.