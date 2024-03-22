Man Utd ponder swoop for Championship star

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a pivotal figure dominating the Championship with 10 goals and 12 assists this season.

Despite Brighton’s persistent interest, thwarted by a rejected £20m bid, United has initiated talks, potentially disrupting Brighton’s plans with an improved approach, according to 90min.

Leicester’s valuation nears £45m, yet United’s ambition and Dewsbury-Hall’s aspirations for international and European play could see a deal clinched at a bargain £25m.

Dewsbury-Hall’s versatility and potential for growth have made him a top target as United aims to strengthen its squad for the coming seasons.