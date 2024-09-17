Man Utd ready to offer star new long-term contract

The 22-year-old struggled in his early days at Manchester United, who he joined from Atalanta in a €40million deal at the beginning of 2021.

But Amad Diallo has grown into becoming a key player for United and have had a great start to the season.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United are ‘expected’ to offer Amad a ‘new long-term contract’ in the ‘coming months’.

Amad Diallo’s current contract at United expires at the end of this season, but the club hold a option to extend it for an extra year.

If United fail to agree on a new contract before January, they will trigger the extension to prevent Diallo to agree a pre-contract agreement with a overseas club.