Man Utd reveals extent of Martinez injury

Manchester United have confirmed that Lisandro Martinez has suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament on Sunday.

The Argentine suffered the injury in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Martines is likely to miss the rest of the season as recovery from a serious cruciate ligament injury usually takes at least six months.

A statement from Manchester United read: “Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”