Man Utd set to complete signing of centre-back

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the £40million signing of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The Sun reports that Manchester United will complete the signing of the defender from Bayern Munich once the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign is over.

Bayern Munich Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. Photo by Shutterstock.

United boss Erik ten Hag worked with Matthijs de Ligt at Ajax, before the defender moved to Juventus.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and is keen on a move to Old Trafford to link up with his former boss.

Ten Hag handed De Ligt his first-team debut as a teen at Ajax.