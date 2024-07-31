Man Utd sign Crystal Palace winger

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace.

Reports suggests that United have reached a full agreement to sign the youngster, who they have been strongly linked with in recent weeks.

Samuel Lusale joins Manchester United after the highly-rated winger rejected a scholarship offer from Crystal Palace.

Reports also suggest that Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

Obi-Martin left the Gunners at the end of his contract in June.

