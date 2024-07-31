Man Utd sign Crystal Palace winger

Manchester United have completed the signing of Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace.

Reports suggests that United have reached a full agreement to sign the youngster, who they have been strongly linked with in recent weeks.

Samuel Lusale joins Manchester United after the highly-rated winger rejected a scholarship offer from Crystal Palace.

Reports also suggest that Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

Obi-Martin left the Gunners at the end of his contract in June.