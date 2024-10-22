Man Utd, Spurs and Aston Villa target keen on Liverpool move

Bologna star Sam Beukema has revealed that he would be keen on a move to the Premier League in the future.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who revealed he was a West Ham fan during his childhood, named Liverpool as the club that he would like to join.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

Sam Beukema and Bologna face Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has previously claimed that Tottenham, Manchester United and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on Beukema.