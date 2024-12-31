Man Utd star agrees to January exit

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Brazilian outlet UOL reports of Casemiro leaving United as the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) prepares to make a move for the 32-year-old.

The veteran player has struggled for game time under United’s new manager, Ruben Amorim, making a transfer to the Saudi Pro League an appealing prospect.

Casemiro has expressed interest in a switch to Saudi Arabia, with clubs like Al Nassr, where his connection to Cristiano Ronaldo is strong, showing particular interest.

While the PIF has yet to decide which club will sign him, the move is expected to be finalized soon. Casemiro, whose United contract runs until June 2026, has no plans to return to Brazil.

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.