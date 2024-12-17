Man Utd star ‘ready for new challenge’

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been speaking to journalist Henry Winter about his immediate future.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United are ready to cash in on the 27-year-old forward, who has struggled at Old Trafford for some time.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Photo by Shutterstock.

Rashford was left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the clash with rivals Manchester City at the weekend, further boosting rumors about an exit.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford told Winter.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford also insisted that he has not hit the peak of his career yet.

“I’m halfway through my career,” Rashford told Winter. “I don’t expect my peak to be now. I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years.

“I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance.”