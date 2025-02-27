Man Utd star to miss games against Fulham, Arsenal and Leicester City

Manchester United wing-back Patrick Dorgu faces a three-match domestic ban after having been sent off last night against Ipswich.

Patrick Dorgu was given the red card for serious foul play, the Premier League confirmed yesterday.

The red card will see the defender face a three-match domestic ban that will rule him out of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Fulham as well as the matches against Arsenal and Leicester City.

United manager Ruben Amorim said: “The important thing is that I know Dorgu quite well, he doesn’t want to harm anybody and that is important for me.

“And then you have this situation, he had that mistake and then you feel in the game he was making a lot of runs, trying to win every ball, being aggressive and sometimes you over-do it.”

The Dane will be available for Manchester United’s Europa League matches against Real Sociedad on March 6 and 13.