Man Utd takes steps to help meet PSR

Manchester United are ramping up its financial management game by recruiting a dedicated football finance manager.

ESPN reports that the club’s new hire will focus on ensuring adherence to the increasingly stringent Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), following a €300,000 fine from UEFA for minor infractions.

With financial flexibility a key concern as the summer transfer window approaches, United is determined to enhance its player budget without overstepping financial boundaries.

This strategic decision underscores the club’s commitment to financial prudence, particularly in light of recent points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest for PSR violations.

Amidst these challenges, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is exploring revenue-boosting initiatives, including a stadium development project in Manchester.