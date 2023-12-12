Man Utd target RB Leipzig forward

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on forward Lois Openda from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to enhance his attack, particularly in light of Anthony Martial’s impending departure.

Openda, impressing with his performances, especially in the Champions League, has caught the attention of United’s scouts, according to TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old Belgian forward, who joined Leipzig from Lens for £30 million, has seen his stock rise rapidly.

While a January transfer seems unlikely, given Leipzig’s reluctance to part with their star player, interest in Openda is heating up.

With his release clause of around £70 million only active from 2025, any earlier acquisition would command a substantial fee.

Manchester United, along with other top European clubs, may need to act decisively to secure Openda, who has been highlighted by United’s recruitment team and part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a key target. While he is expected to stay at Leipzig through this season, his future beyond the summer transfer window looks promising for a potential big move.