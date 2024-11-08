Man Utd target ‘the new Arda Guler’

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Galatasaray forward Yunus Akgun.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Manchester United are leading the race to sign the promising 24-year-old.

Turkey international and Galatasaray forward Yunus Akgun
Turkey international and Galatasaray forward Yunus Akgun. Photo by Shutterstock.

Yunus Akgun has been compared to Real Madrid star Arda Guler by Turkish media.

Manchester United reportedly sees Akgun as a player that would ‘fit perfectly into Ruben Amorim’s plans’, according to Fichajes.

Akgun scored the opening goal in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Tottenham  in the Europa League last night.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR