Man Utd to include striker in move for Juventus star

Manchester United are lining up a move to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in the summer transfer window.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that United are prepared to spend €60million to sign the Brazilian defender.

The report also states that Manchester United could include Mason Greenwood as part of the bid to sign Gleison Bremer.

Reports have strongly linked Juventus with a move for Greenwood, after the striker has impressed while on loan in La Liga this season.

Greenwood has also been linked with Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in recent months.