Man Utd told to sign former Liverpool striker

Former Manchester United Owen Hargreaves has suggested that the Red Devils should make a move for former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

Solanke impressed for Bournemouth in the 3-0 win away to Manchester United on Saturday.

United have been struggling to score goals this season and Hargreaves believes Solanke could be what the club needs.

“I would take him at Manchester United, all day.” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

“At Chelsea, he was the prized academy player. He went to Liverpool with that brilliant front three. That generational front three. He was never going to break into that.

“But I think he would have learnt and been mentored from (Roberto) Firmino, (Sadio) Mane and (Mohamed) Salah. We saw it with Wilf (Zaha) when he went to Manchester United. He wasn’t ready. He was too young.

“I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it’s Man United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain.”