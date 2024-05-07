Man Utd urged to sign Crystal Palace star

Manchester United legend Paul Parker has urged his former club to sign Crystal Palace centre-half Joachim Andersen this summer.

Andersen criticized his fellow Dane Rasmus Hojlund after the match between United and Crystal Palace on Monday.

Joachim Andersen claimed that Hojlund went down too easy throughout the match.

Parker told Tipsbladet: “Joachim Andersen is spot on when he says that. Højlund constantly throws himself, and it really doesn’t suit him.

“It must be frustrating for Højlund that his national team mate had such a good handle on him, but Andersen must also be horrible to play against. He really got into Højlund’s head.”

“He loves getting under the opponent’s skin, and he’s damn annoying. I love him, and many more defenders should be like him.

“A type like him would fit really well into Manchester United. He’s a fantastic player, and he reminds me of Thiago Silva in the way he plays. He’s a monster.”