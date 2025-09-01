Manchester United agree deal to sign new goalkeeper

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens in a deal worth €21m (£18.2m) plus add-ons.

The 23-year-old will travel to Manchester to complete his medical, with personal terms already agreed on a five-year contract. United are aiming to finalise the transfer before Monday’s 7pm UK deadline.

The signing comes amid concerns over United’s goalkeeping options following Andre Onana’s recent errors and Altay Bayindir’s struggles in the Premier League.

Senne Lammens emerged as Antwerp’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, making 44 appearances and helping the Belgian side qualify for Europe.

Although yet to make his senior debut for Belgium, the former Club Brugge stopper has been called up to international squads and is regarded as a long-term prospect for Ruben Amorim’s squad.