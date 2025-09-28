Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham eye Levante star

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all monitoring Levante forward Etta Eyong after his explosive start to the LaLiga season.

According to Fichajes.net, the Premier League trio are weighing up potential moves for the 21-year-old, who has quickly emerged as one of Spain’s brightest young talents.

Eyong has impressed with four goals and three assists in his first six league appearances this season, drawing attention from Europe’s elite.

Chelsea were the first to make a formal approach, while United and Spurs have since stepped up their interest as they look to boost their attacking options.

Signed by Levante for around €3m, Eyong is tied to the club until 2029. Villarreal, his former side, also retain a sell-on clause. With his rapid rise in Spain, Eyong could soon become one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe.