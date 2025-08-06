Manchester United close in on Sesko as Newcastle United miss out

Manchester United are on the verge of signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, beating Newcastle United in the race for the 22-year-old forward.

Both Premier League clubs submitted offers for the Slovenian international, but Sesko has made it clear that his preference is to join the Red Devils.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leipzig reportedly accepted a €85m package from Newcastle, but United’s €75m plus €10m bid has gained traction due to the player’s desire to move to Old Trafford in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sesko netted 21 goals last season and has 39 goals in 87 appearances for the German side.

While Newcastle offered Champions League football, Sesko’s decision appears final as talks between United and Leipzig continue.

A deal is now edging closer.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as a fallback option if they fail to sign Sesko.