Manchester United eye Real Sociedad defender who has been linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Real Sociedad right-back Jon Aramburu as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

According to Fichajes.net, the 23-year-old Venezuelan has impressed with consistent performances in La Liga, attracting serious interest from Old Trafford.

Valued at around €15 million, Aramburu’s price could rise if more clubs enter the race. Aston Villa were linked with him earlier this year, while Newcastle United showed interest last season. Now, United are reported to be the frontrunners.

The Red Devils are keen to add competition for Diogo Dalot and see Aramburu as a long-term investment with plenty of potential.

A move to Manchester would be a major step up in his career, giving him the chance to test himself in the Premier League and accelerate his development.