McKenna favourite for Man Utd job

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is the favourite to be named as new Manchester United manager.

Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the United job, should Erik ten Hag be sacked.

But latest odds from several gaming companies sees the odds slashed on McKenna to replace Ten Hag.

Odds on next Manchester United manager:

Kieran McKenna – 2.25

Mauricio Pochettino – 3.00

Roberto De Zerbi – 6.00

Thomas Tuchel – 5.00

Gareth Southgate – 9.00

Thomas Frank – 13.00

Andoni Iraola – 15.00

Graham Potter – 17.00