McKenna reveals Ipswich plans for January transfer window

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that the club are not finished in the January transfer window yet.

Ipswich announced the signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa in a £20 million deal earlier this week.

But McKenna insists that they are still looking to bring in additional players in the 2025 January transfer window.

“We’ll try to, if we can find quality that can improve us,” said the Town boss.

“I think our depth is pretty good now. If we can get everybody back fit, our depth is fine.

“But if we can add quality that can help the starting XI or quality that can help from the bench, then we’ll certainly aim to try and do so – but only if the right players are available that can really push us on.”