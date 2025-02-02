Middlesbrough confident over deal for Aston Villa star

Middlesbrough are reportedly confident of their chances at signing Aston Villa youngster Samuel Iling-Junior.

BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella reports that Boro are optimistic of completing a loan deal for Iling-Junior before the closure of the 2025 January transfer window on Monday evening.

Samuel Iling-Junior joined Aston Villa last summer alongside Enzo Barrenechea for a combined fee of around €22 million from Juventus, as part of the deal which saw Douglas Luiz move to Turin.

Middlesbrough are confident that Iling-Junior will loan them on loan for the rest of the season.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is looking to strengthen his side for the last months of the season as the club fights for promotion to the Premier League.