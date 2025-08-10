Middlesbrough eye move for Hull City star

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur this summer.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign last season, winning Hull’s Player of the Season award after helping the Tigers secure Championship survival.

According to The Sun, Pandur remains happy at the MKM Stadium and is not pushing for a move, but Hull could face a decision if a significant offer arrives. His current contract runs until June 2027, giving the club a strong position in any negotiations.

The Croatian shot-stopper joined Hull in January 2024, initially as a backup, before becoming first choice following Ryan Allsop’s departure to Birmingham City.

Middlesbrough’s interest highlights Pandur’s growing reputation after spells with Rijeka, Hellas Verona, and Fortuna Sittard.