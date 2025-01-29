Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Southampton set to miss out on signing former Leeds United man

Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Southampton looks set to miss out on signing Glen Kamera this month.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Rennes are in advanced dialogue with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab over a move in the 2025 January transfer window.

Leeds United signed Kamara in a £5 million deal back in the summer of 2023 and had s successful spell under Daniel Farke.

The Finnish midfielder went on to join Rennes in a €10 million deal in the summer, but has failed to make the expected impact at the French side.

Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all shown interest in signing the midfielder, but he now looks set to move to Saudi Arabia instead on a permanent deal.