Napoli make early bid for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Napoli have reportedly intensified their efforts to secure Genoa’s standout forward Albert Gudmundsson.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Napoli are planning an early move for the forward, who has also been linked with Inter, Juventus, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Albert Gudmundsson, who joined Genoa from AZ Alkmaar for a mere €1.5 million in January 2022, has had a remarkable debut Serie A season, scoring 14 goals and adding three assists in 33 matches.

His performance has been pivotal in Genoa’s rise to Serie A stability. Despite the competition, particularly from Inter who were early favorites, Napoli is making an aggressive push to clinch his signature early.

Their campaign, however, faces complications from uncertainties around their coaching situation and potential absence from European competitions.

Meanwhile, Juventus, who have secured Champions League for next season, are prepared to offer midfielders Fabio Miretti and Enzo Barrenechea to sweeten the deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa remain strong contenders, showcasing Premier League interest in the Icelandic international.