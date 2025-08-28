New Nottingham Forest manager odds: Former Spurs boss emerges favourite to replace Nuno

Speculation over Nuno Espirito Santo’s future at Nottingham Forest has intensified, and the football betting markets are already signalling who could take over at the City Ground.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has surprisingly been installed as the frontrunner at 2.00, despite his strong position in North London.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers follows at 5.00, with Everton’s Sean Dyche at 7.00. Oliver Glasner, currently impressing at Crystal Palace, is priced at 9.00, while former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins sits at 11.00.

Further down the football odds list, Denmark’s Kasper Hjulmand is rated at 17.00, while Julen Lopetegui, Frank Lampard, Bo Svensson, Andoni Iraola, and Gareth Southgate are all available at 21.00.

Forest’s situation has become tense after a disappointing start to the season, coupled with Nuno’s public frustration over transfers and his strained relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The club’s ambitions of securing mid-table stability and avoiding another relegation fight are being tested, with expectations high after heavy investment in recent windows.

The football odds reflect the uncertainty: while Rodgers has been strongly linked, Postecoglou’s market surge highlights the unpredictability of managerial changes. With pressure building, Forest fans face an anxious wait to see who could lead the club forward.